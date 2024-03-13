SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,209.04 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $25,209.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00017390 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00024256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,259.14 or 1.00026679 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00181353 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02253694 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,603.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.