Secret Price Down 26.9% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $4,922.80 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00229916 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,926.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

