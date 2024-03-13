Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0000

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 88.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $582,555.46 and approximately $363.82 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 88.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017047 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,816.61 or 0.99951792 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00182199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002503 USD and is down -10.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $250.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.