SentinelOne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 11,930 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 977,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,888,237. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE S traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,816. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

