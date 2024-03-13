Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 13427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $892.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $22,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 429.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.