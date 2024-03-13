Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Up 3%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 15,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 32,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

