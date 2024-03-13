Short Interest in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Rises By 325.0%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 12,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. AlphaVest Acquisition has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.93.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

