Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Expands By 2,266.7%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 2,266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 19.6 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 3,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,278. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Bitcoin Depot

Featured Articles

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

