Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declines By 55.0%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 189,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,905. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
