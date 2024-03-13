Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Grows By 2,500.0%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ BROGW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,054. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

