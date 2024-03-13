Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Increases By 2,000.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Covestro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.24. Covestro has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Covestro Company Profile
