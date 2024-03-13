Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Increases By 2,000.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Covestro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.24. Covestro has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

