Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 80.4%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
AMZD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 3,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,914. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
