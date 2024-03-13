Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 80.4%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AMZD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 3,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,914. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.