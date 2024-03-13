Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Grows By 1,100.0%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

