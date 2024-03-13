Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 54.7%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dundee Price Performance
DDEJF stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Dundee has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 35.13 and a quick ratio of 35.13.
Dundee Company Profile
