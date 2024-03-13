Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 54.7%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DDEJF stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Dundee has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 35.13 and a quick ratio of 35.13.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

