Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 46.8%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the February 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

