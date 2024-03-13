Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 85.0%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

