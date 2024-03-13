Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Declines By 54.9%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the February 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NSANY opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.