Short Interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Drops By 55.8%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the February 14th total of 258,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Satixfy Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,817,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

Satixfy Communications stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Satixfy Communications has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

Featured Articles

