Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declines By 66.7%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Telstra Group stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Telstra Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.2727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

