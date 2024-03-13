Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Declines By 52.7%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the February 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UCBIO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

