Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Declines By 49.5%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 14th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

