Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.