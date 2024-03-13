Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 442,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,493,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

SGML has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

