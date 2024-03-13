Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $25.90

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $24.60. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 168,588 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

