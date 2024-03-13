Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Insider Buys A$152,148.50 in Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Boyd bought 101,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$152,148.50 ($100,760.60).
Silk Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.34.
Silk Logistics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Silk Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Silk Logistics Company Profile
Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.
