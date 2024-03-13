Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 959,378 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

