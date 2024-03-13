Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $306,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.04 and a 200-day moving average of $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

