Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $641.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $39.66.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

