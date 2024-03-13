Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 133,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

