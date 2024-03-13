Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.02% of Skyline Champion worth $184,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

