Smog (SMOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $166.81 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Smog has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smog token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market capitalization of $166.81 million and $7.24 million worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.21115472 USD and is down -28.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,217,954.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

