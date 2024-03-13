Sonic Automotive, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 42.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

