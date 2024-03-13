Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

