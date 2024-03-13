SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,513 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 22,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,306. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

