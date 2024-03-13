SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.58. 842,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $392.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

