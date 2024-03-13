SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 8.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $199.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $184.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

