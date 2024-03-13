SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 88,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

