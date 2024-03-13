SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Cut by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.