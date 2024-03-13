SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.94. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

