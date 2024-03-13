Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

