Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,638. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

