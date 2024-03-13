Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $211.14 million and $19.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00024966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,896.22 or 1.00208738 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00183753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.055604 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $19,417,035.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

