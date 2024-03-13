Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 13th (ADTH, BDTX, CLSD, CYRX, GEO, HIBB, HRTG, HRTX, ITRI, KSS)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 13th:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

