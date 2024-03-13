Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 13th (ADTH, BDTX, CLSD, CYRX, GEO, HIBB, HRTG, HRTX, ITRI, KSS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 13th:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AdTheorent Holding Company Inc alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.