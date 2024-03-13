Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 46,023 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,405% compared to the average volume of 1,313 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,709,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $64,936,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,001 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 21,215,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.