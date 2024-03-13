Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Baidu Call Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 51,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 39,252 call options.

Baidu Stock Up 4.2 %

BIDU traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.71. 3,079,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,478. Baidu has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

