Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

