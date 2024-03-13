StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 126.4 %

ClearOne stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.