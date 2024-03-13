StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
LPCN opened at $3.96 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
