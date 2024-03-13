StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 9.7 %

LPCN opened at $3.96 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

