StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.75 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.59.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signature Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after buying an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.