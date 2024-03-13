StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

